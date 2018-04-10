Ipreo Launches "Investor Day Advisory" Solution

NEW YORK, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipreo, a leading global provider of workflow solutions and market intelligence to financial services and corporate professionals, today announced the launch of Investor Day Advisory Solution, a new offering which will enable clients to plan and execute a successful Investor Day.

Ipreo is a trusted partner to over 2,000 corporate issuers, providing them with innovative solutions, which enable them to run effective Investor Relations (IR) programs focused on enhancing shareholder value.Investor Day Advisory is an innovative new offering that builds on the success of Ipreo's leading IR products and services, providing IR and executive teams with the tools, knowledge and expertise required to host a successful Investor Day.

"Given the regulatory changes and broader market conditions, we are seeing a significant increase in client demand for more comprehensive corporate access solutions, and Investor Day Advisory is one of the exciting ways we are helping them succeed in this increasingly complex environment," said Albert Lojko, EVP, Global Head of Corporate Solutions. "By combining the scale of our content assets with the talent we attract from around the financial services industry, we are uniquely positioned to provide our clients with both the quantitative and qualitative insights required to plan and execute a successful Investor Day."

The solution is tailored to each client's specific needs, and options include the following:

Access to an expert advisory board to assist with successful Investor Day planning and execution

Perception study conducted before and after the event:

Recommend key messages and topics



Identify investor challenges and concerns



Provide robust feedback following the event

Comprehensive targeting analysis and multi-tiered invite list for analysts and investors (both current and prospective)

Management preparation for the event, including rehearsals for executive presentations and Q&A sessions

Robust Board reporting, including pre/post analysis and recommendations

Other services provided based upon needs of client

Paul Hebert, EVP, Global Head of Sales for Corporate Group, said, "Hosting an Investor Day is one of the most effective ways for a company to communicate its strategy, business model and long-term financial plans to the investment community. We're excited to apply our reputation for world-class customer service to assist our clients with these critical events."

For more information on Ipreo's Investor Day Advisory Solution, visit http://info.ipreo.com/Investor-Day-Press.Release.html

About Ipreo

Ipreo is a global leader in providing market intelligence, data, and technology solutions to all participants in the global capital markets, including sell-side banks, publicly traded companies, and buy-side institutions. Our extensive suite of investor relations services provides our corporate clients with unparalleled cross-asset class surveillance, investor targeting, buy-side perception studies, transaction analysis and predictive analytics. Additionally, Ipreo's BD Corporate IR workflow platform offers the most accurate and comprehensive database covering global institutional contacts, profiles, and ownership data. Our critical insights and flexible solutions help our clients run more effective investor relations programs. Ipreo is private-equity held by Blackstone and Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division, and has nearly 2000 people supporting clients in every major financial center around the world.