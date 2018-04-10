StackPath Launches Sales Partner Program

DALLAS, April 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StackPath (https://www.stackpath.com/?utm_campaign=Branding&utm_source=Public%20Relations&utm_medium=Press%20Release), the platform of secure edge services, has launched a new sales partner program. The program further enables sales partners to join StackPath in its mission to make the internet safe, and share in the company's success. Leading the program is industry veteran Marissa Bybee, who recently joined StackPath as Director of Channel Sales.

"We already have great momentum in the partner channel as our platform makes it easy to offer our services to their customers," said Steven Canale, StackPath Chief Revenue Officer. "But we have wanted for some time to take those partnerships even further. We're really happy to add Marissa to the team, and excited about where this program will go."

StackPath sales partners leverage the worldwide StackPath edge platform to deliver consumer and enterprise security products that align with their own brands, including StackPath SecureCDN (https://www.stackpath.com/pricing?utm_campaign=Branding&utm_source=Public%20Relations&utm_medium=Press%20Release) and encrypted VPN (virtual private network) services, and other standalone products as they become available. Under the new program, partners will be able to receive:

Dedicated sales/support training

Marketing collateral and sales tools

Co-selling and direct sales support

"The new program is a win for everyone-partners, their customers, and StackPath," said Bybee. "Partners can deploy our VPN and CDN services as add-ons to their own services, creating additional stickiness with their consumer and enterprise customers alike. We have even more channel-ready options in the works that will allow partners to deliver their own private labeled security offerings."

Bybee joins StackPath with more than 15 years of experience in direct sales, sales management, and channel sales for companies including The Planet, LayeredTech, Centroid, and Arrow Electronics. She will be at InnoTech San Antonio (http://www.innotechconferences.com/sanantonio/) , April 11 - 12, and the Channel Partners Conference (https://tmt.knect365.com/channel-partners-conference-expo-2018/) , April 17-20; qualified companies are invited to schedule time with Bybee (https://www.stackpath.com/register/event-meeting/?utm_campaign=Branding&utm_source=Public%20Relations&utm_medium=Press%20Release) during either of these events.

About StackPath

StackPath is a platform of secure internet services built at the cloud's edge. StackPath services enable developers at organizations of any size to build protection and performance into any cloud-based solution-from SaaS to web publishing, gaming, media streaming and beyond-without needing cloud security and delivery expertise of their own. More than one million customers, ranging from early-stage enterprises to Fortune 100 organizations, use StackPath services. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, StackPath has offices across the U.S. and around the world. For more information, visit stackpath.com and follow StackPath at www.fb.com/stackpathllc and www.twitter.com/stackpath.

