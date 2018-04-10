CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2018: Graphic Design Powerhouse Delivers Unmatched Creativity and Productivity from Ideation to Output

OTTAWA, Ontario, April 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introducing CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2018 (https://www.coreldraw.com/en/product/graphic-design-software/?utm_source=CORELnewsRelease&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=SMPRDRAW&utm_content=ENL), the latest version of Corel's industry-leading design collection, packed with powerful features and updates to help graphics professionals transform their creative ideas into professional, visually stunning designs. With a focus on user feedback and top requests, the suite unveils new design and photo-editing capabilities together with extensive workflow enhancements, making it faster than ever to deliver exceptional outputs, from large format prints to online graphics and everything in between.

"No matter your industry or background, everyone working with graphics has the same essential wish list. How can I design without boundaries, deliver a final product that will make an impact, and of course, do it all on deadline?" said John Falsetto, Senior Director of Products, CorelDRAW and Productivity. "For our 2018 version, we worked closely with the CorelDRAW community to find this ideal balance of possibility and practicality. The new Symmetry mode brings a sense of fun and wonder, enabling you to experiment and draw spectacular images in minutes; while a simpler and smarter approach to design fundamentals, like working with nodes and images, ensures every project is completed on time and on budget. The end result is a powerful suite that supports your workflow from inspiration to flawless output."

The biggest update in many versions, CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2018 offers new creative possibilities and dramatically boosted productivity in a complete design environment known for being easier to use. Benefits include:

Empower your creativity and even deliver new looks that may have previously seemed too challenging to achieve.

NEW! Symmetry drawing mode: Create a range of symmetrical designs, from simple drawings to stunning mandalas and impressive kaleidoscopic effects, in real time. Design highly complex graphics with a tool that automates what could typically be a prohibitively time-consuming workflow.

Create a range of symmetrical designs, from simple drawings to stunning mandalas and impressive kaleidoscopic effects, in real time. Design highly complex graphics with a tool that automates what could typically be a prohibitively time-consuming workflow. NEW! Add Perspective effect: Quickly create the illusion of distance and depth by applying perspective to bitmaps, vector objects, or both directly in the drawing window. Ideal for making mock-ups and proposals to showcase your artwork in real-world scenarios.

Quickly create the illusion of distance and depth by applying perspective to bitmaps, vector objects, or both directly in the drawing window. Ideal for making mock-ups and proposals to showcase your artwork in real-world scenarios. ENHANCED! Impact tool, Pointillizer, and PhotoCocktail: Now included directly in CorelDRAW, use the Impact tool to effortlessly add movement or focus to an element in a drawing; try Pointillizer to make high-quality vector mosaics from vector and bitmap objects; and experiment with PhotoCocktail to design stunning photo collages.

Work faster while delivering high-quality artwork and output, thanks to powerful updates throughout the suite.

NEW! Block Shadow tool: Add solid vector shadows to objects and text with this interactive feature that can dramatically reduce the time it takes to prepare a file for output.

Add solid vector shadows to objects and text with this interactive feature that can dramatically reduce the time it takes to prepare a file for output. NEW! Align and distribute nodes: Align nodes using the bounding box of a selection, the page edge or center, the closest grid line, or a specified point. Easily add equal spacing between nodes horizontally or vertically.

Align nodes using the bounding box of a selection, the page edge or center, the closest grid line, or a specified point. Easily add equal spacing between nodes horizontally or vertically. ENHANCED! Experience a streamlined design experience: CorelDRAW 2018 offers a variety of updates to boost your productivity, including: customised curve previews; updated vector previews; redesigned fill and transparency pickers; and new Toggle snapping to make everyday tasks faster than ever.

Do more with your photos and images using new capabilities in PHOTO-PAINT 2018 and CorelDRAW 2018, plus the added power of AfterShot 3 HDR.

NEW! Straighten photos interactively: Rotate crooked images interactively. All controls are easily accessible on screen or on the property bar for perfect results in seconds.

Rotate crooked images interactively. All controls are easily accessible on screen or on the property bar for perfect results in seconds. NEW! Adjust photo perspective interactively: Use the interactive Perspective Correction tool to adjust the perspective of buildings, landmarks, or objects in photos.

Use the interactive Perspective Correction tool to adjust the perspective of buildings, landmarks, or objects in photos. NEW! Apply envelopes to bitmaps: Shape a bitmap interactively by placing it in an envelope and dragging its nodes. Quickly and seamlessly blend a bitmap into an illustration by using envelope presets or crafting a custom envelope from scratch.

Shape a bitmap interactively by placing it in an envelope and dragging its nodes. Quickly and seamlessly blend a bitmap into an illustration by using envelope presets or crafting a custom envelope from scratch. NEW! AfterShot 3 HDR: Make professional-grade, non-destructive corrections and enhancements to RAW or JPEG photos and create high dynamic range (HDR) images.

Take advantage of innovations designed for the latest tech and the way you want to work.

ENHANCED! LiveSketch tool: Sketch and design on the fly! LiveSketch is a revolutionary drawing tool based on the power of artificial intelligence. Now with enhanced precision, draw as naturally on a computer as with pen and paper.

Sketch and design on the fly! LiveSketch is a revolutionary drawing tool based on the power of artificial intelligence. Now with enhanced precision, draw as naturally on a computer as with pen and paper. ENHANCED! Pen & Stylus device support: When working with a pen and tablet, now use pressure to vary the size of the eraser nib; link the tilt and bearing to flatness and rotation; and flip the stylus or pen to activate the Eraser tool. CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2018 also offers state-of-the-art support for Microsoft Surface Dial.

When working with a pen and tablet, now use pressure to vary the size of the eraser nib; link the tilt and bearing to flatness and rotation; and flip the stylus or pen to activate the Eraser tool. CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2018 also offers state-of-the-art support for Microsoft Surface Dial. NEW! Publish to WordPress: Send your work directly to a WordPress media library. Convert objects or an entire project to a JPEG, GIF, or PNG file and then upload to a WordPress account.

Send your work directly to a WordPress media library. Convert objects or an entire project to a JPEG, GIF, or PNG file and then upload to a WordPress account. NEW! Project Timer: Keep organised, bill clients, and gain time management insight with an accurate, non-intrusive way to track project time.

Ideal for projects of any size - from logo design, to web graphics, to billboards - CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2018 includes:

CorelDRAW 2018 - Vector illustration and page layout

- Vector illustration and page layout PHOTO-PAINT 2018 - Image editing

- Image editing Font Manager 2018 - Font exploration and management tool

- Font exploration and management tool PowerTRACE 2018 - Bitmap-to-vector tracing (included as part of CorelDRAW 2018 application)

- Bitmap-to-vector tracing (included as part of CorelDRAW 2018 application) CONNECT 2018 - Content finder

- Content finder CAPTURE 2018 - Screen capture tool

- Screen capture tool AfterShot 3 HDR - RAW photo editor

- RAW photo editor BenVISTA PhotoZoom Pro 4 - Plug-in for enlarging digital images

CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2018 also includes: 10,000 clipart and digital images; 2,000 high-resolution digital photos; over 1,000 fonts; 350 professionally designed templates; 2,000 vehicle templates; over 500 interactive frames and photo frames; and over 600 fountain, vector and bitmap fills. Get started quickly with the redesigned welcome screen, expert insights, product hints, training videos, and more.

Choice is paramount when purchasing CorelDRAW Graphics Suite

Perpetual license: Includes a one-time payment for a permanent license, with no extra monthly or annual cost.

Includes a one-time payment for a permanent license, with no extra monthly or annual cost. Subscription: Offers a low annual cost and the flexibility to stop paying as your software needs change. Get access to the latest version as long as your subscription is active.

Perpetual license customers can save on future versions with the Upgrade Program, an easier and more affordable way to stay up to date with CorelDRAW Graphics Suite. Add the Upgrade Program when you purchase CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2018 and you're guaranteed to get future releases at the lowest possible cost, together with the confidence of knowing you're using the latest version. Enjoy these benefits as long as your account is active, and even if you decide to stop the Upgrade Program, you can continue to use your latest version.

For more information about purchase options, please visit www.coreldraw.com/purchase (https://www.coreldraw.com/en/product/graphic-design-software/purchase-options?utm_source=CORELnewsRelease&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=SMPRDRAW&utm_content=ENL).

Availability and Pricing

CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2018 is available now for Windows in English, German, Italian, French, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Dutch, Polish, Czech, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Turkish, and Japanese. The full version is priced at €699 / £599.99. Registered users of any previous version of CorelDRAW Graphics Suite may upgrade for €349 / £299.99 (excludes NFR, OEM, and Academic versions). Subscription is €239.40 / £199.99 per year. Upgrade Program pricing is €119.40 / £109.99 per year.

Enterprise clients can take advantage of volume licensing options and maintenance, which offer benefits including network deployment and virtualization. To learn more about CorelDRAW licensing options, please visit www.coreldraw.com/business (https://www.coreldraw.com/en/licensing/?utm_source=CORELnewsRelease&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=SMPRDRAW&utm_content=ENL).

For more information and to download the free 15-day trial (no payment info required), visit www.coreldraw.com (https://www.coreldraw.com/en/product/graphic-design-software/?utm_source=CORELnewsRelease&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=SMPRDRAW&utm_content=ENL).

About Corel

Corel is one of the world's top software companies. Our mission is simple: to help people achieve new levels of creativity, productivity, and success. For more information, please visit www.corel.com (http://www.corel.com/?utm_source=CORELnewsRelease&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=SMPRDRAW&utm_content=ENL).

© 2018 Corel Corporation. All rights reserved. Corel, the Corel logo, the Corel Balloon logo, CorelDRAW, AfterShot, CAPTURE, CONNECT, Corel Font Manager, LiveSketch, PhotoCocktail, PHOTO-PAINT, Pointillizer, and PowerTRACE are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation and/or its subsidiaries in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners. Patents: www.corel.com/patent (http://www.corel.com/patent).

