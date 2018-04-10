

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro firmed against its major counterparts in the European session on Tuesday.



The euro climbed to near a 2-month high of 132.48 against the yen and near a 2-week high of 1.2377 against the greenback, from its early lows of 131.42 and 1.2303, respectively.



The euro hit a 5-day high of 1.1805 against the Swiss franc and a 4-day high of 0.8728 against the pound, reversing from its early low of 1.1768 and near a 3-week low of 0.8692, respectively.



The euro bounced off to 1.5680 against the loonie, 1.6829 against the kiwi and 1.5987 against the aussie, from its early 4-day low of 1.5604, near 2-month low of 1.6763 and a 5-day low of 1.5907, respectively.



The next possible resistance for the euro is seen around 135.00 against the yen, 1.25 against the greenback, 1.20 against the Swiss franc, 0.90 against the pound, 1.59 against the loonie, 1.61 against the aussie and 1.70 against the kiwi.



