

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart (WMT) said it has partnered with Postmates to expand the retailer's popular Online Grocery Delivery option to more than 40 percent of U.S. households. Postmates will help power the Walmart's Online Grocery Deliveries, beginning today in Charlotte, NC with further expansion planned in the coming months.



With the help of Walmart's personal shoppers and Postmates's delivery network, thousands of Charlotte customers will be able to shop for and have fresh groceries delivered to their doorsteps. Personal shoppers must complete a three-week training program learning how to select the freshest produce and the best cuts of meat for Online Grocery customers, Walmart said.



The company noted that Groceries can be delivered to customers as soon as the same day. Walmart's Online Grocery Delivery carries a simple $9.95 fee and a $30 minimum order - no subscription, no price markups. Customers can get their first order delivered for free with promo code FRESHCAR with a $50 minimum order.



The retailer also offers an Online Grocery Pickup service that allows customers to order their groceries online and pick them up in stores without ever getting out of their cars. The service is now available in 1,200 stores, nearly 20 in Charlotte, with 1,000 more to be added this year.



