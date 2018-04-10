The challenge calls for entrepreneurs and startups looking to innovate in the construction sector.

CEMEX Ventures (NYSE: CX) announced today the launch of the 2018 Construction Startup Competition, an initiative which aims to find startups looking to lead the transformation of the construction industry.

Under the slogan "Lead the disruption, join us," CEMEX Ventures, CEMEX's open innovation and venture capital unit, presents its second open call which will be open from April 10th to June 3rd, 2018. The challenge calls for entrepreneurs and startups to work in four areas: urban development, improvement of the connectivity of the actors in the construction value chain, development of new project funding sources, and new construction technologies.

Those interested in participating can apply through CEMEX Ventures' website. Once all entries have been evaluated, the finalists will be invited to Madrid, Spain on July 12, 2018 to present their projects to an expert jury.

The startup with the best pitch will be awarded €3,000.00 to fund its project. All finalists will also have the opportunity to access CEMEX Ventures' professional network, participate in project acceleration or incubation programs, and receive mentoring and funding.

IPSUM, a collaborative platform for coordination and management of construction projects which is based on Lean-BIM methodologies, won CEMEX Ventures' inaugural call in 2017. Following IPSUM's win, CEMEX Ventures continued to work with and advise IPSUM, including on the international expansion and optimization of the startup's business model, which it is currently undergoing. IPSUM recently closed its second round of fundraising, with CEMEX Ventures as one of the investors.

Launched in 2017, CEMEX Ventures, leverages CEMEX's knowledge of the business with new, leading-edge technologies and platforms, focusing on solving the main challenges in the construction ecosystem through sustainable solutions. CEMEX Ventures has created an open, collaborative platform to lead the construction industry's revolution engaging startups, entrepreneurs, universities and other stakeholders to tackle current challenges in the industry and shape tomorrow's value ecosystem.

To know more about CEMEX Venture's 2018 Construction Startup Competition open call, please visit: www.cemexventures.com/construction-startup-competition

For more information on CEMEX Ventures, please visit: www.cemexventures.com.

