Who's Afraid of the Big GDPR? Jetico Brings Encryption and Data Wiping Solutions to Help You Comply.

On May 25th, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) will be enforced, and the fines will start rolling in for organizations which are not yet compliant.

However, many organizations are either unaware of the regulation or not taking meaningful steps towards GDPR compliance. Only a quarter of organizations across Europe are thought to be compliant with GDPR, according to a recent report by Forrester. In addition, a study conducted by big data application provider Solix Technologies found that two-thirds of organizations do not have an adequate system for complete deletion of records and confirmation checks, in case customers wish to practice their 'Right to Be Forgotten'.

To help organizations prepare for GDPR compliance, Jetico is offering a 10% discount* on BestCrypt and BCWipe from now until the end of April 2018. Go to Jetico's Online Shop and enter GDPR2018 on Redeem Coupon Code.

Talking about the GDPR deadline, Jetico CEO, Michael Waksman noted, "Caring for customer privacy is essential for any business, now more than ever with GDPR. Yet we notice many organizations are still confused about which actions must be taken to get ready. Granted, GDPR doesn't do a great job of specifying required actions, but it does give organizations some guidelines about data protection tools. Encryption is specifically recommended in the regulation, while no other alternatives are mentioned. With a relatively small investment for reliable encryption software, not only can you be compliant with GDPR, but also eliminate heavy costs of data breaches down the road."

To help organizations prepare for the General Data Protection Regulation, Jetico is offering a GDPR Promotion on BestCrypt and BCWipe. By using BestCrypt Volume Encryption and BestCrypt Container Encryption, you can encrypt your hard drives as well as files and folders in a breeze. With BCWipe, you have a powerful, military-grade wiping tool to delete data beyond forensic recovery.

About Jetico

Jetico provides pure and simple data protection software for National Security, Compliance and Personal Privacy. Trusted for over 10 years by the U.S. Department of Defense, Jetico's BCWipe can wipe selected files beyond forensic recovery such as in response to classified data spills, while BCWipe Total WipeOut can erase hard drive data entirely such as for disposal or decommission. To protect stored data, Jetico's BestCrypt delivers compliant data encryption software for whole disks, virtual drives and selected files or folders. Jetico Enterprise Editions include central management for client software control.

Jetico products are trusted by government and military agencies, all of the top 10 U.S. defense contractors, many national laboratories, as well as various other enterprises and a wide global base of home and small business users in over 100 countries. Founded in 1995, Jetico is privately held and headquartered in the Otaniemi Science Park in Helsinki, Finland. For more information, please visit jetico.com.

Disclaimer: Promotion valid only on Jetico's Online Shop for Standard Edition products, for a maximum quantity of 25 licenses. This offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions.

