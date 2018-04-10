AIM-listed stem cell research company ReNeuron has appointed Richard Beckman as chief medical officer, replacing Julian Howell, who has left to pursue other opportunities. Beckman, who has more than 25 years of executive and consultancy experience in drug and device development, will be based in the group's recently-established US office in Boston, where he will lead the clinical and medical affairs team. Before joining ReNeuron, Beckman was the chief medical officer of several innovative ...

