Capita was on the front foot on Tuesday as the outsourcer announced that its 11-year customer service contract with Volkswagen UK has been extended by two years. The company, which began working with VW in 2006, will continue to provide customer service for the car maker's brands in the UK, including Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, through its customer service support centre. This includes delivering customer care and technical services via phone, social media ...

