Fundraising for small cap companies via Venture Capital Trusts for the 2017/18 tax year was the second highest amount since the tax-efficient investment vehicles' inception more than two decades ago. A total of £728m was raised in the tax year, the Association of Investment Companies confirmed on Tuesday, which was up 34% on the previous tax year and the highest amount ever raised at the current level of 30% upfront tax relief. This was also the most raised since the record 2005/6 tax year, ...

