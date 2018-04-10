Markets in Asia were higher on Tuesday, with investors reacting positively to comments from Chinese president Xi Jinping, who outlined plans to open up the Chinese economy even further. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was up 0.54% at 21,794.32, as the yen weakened 0.23% against the dollar to last trade at JPY 107.02. The iron and steel sector and the automotive subindex were the best performers on the broader Topix, rising 2.04% and 1.42% respectively. On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite was 1.67% ...

