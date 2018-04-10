sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 3034 ISIN: SAXXXARAMCOX Ticker-Symbol: - 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TOTAL SA
TOTAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY--
TOTAL SA48,745+0,89 %