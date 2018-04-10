Growth and international expansion drive new addition to leadership team

Glooko, the leader in diabetes data management, today announced the appointment of Russ Johannesson as its new CEO. Outgoing CEO Rick Altinger will remain with Glooko as the Executive Vice President of Corporate Development.

Russ joins Glooko with over 25 years of healthcare and technology experience and will lead Glooko's continued growth and global expansion. Russ recently served as the Chief Operating Officer of Sharecare, where he helped drive overall corporate strategy and growth. Prior to his role at Sharecare, he served as the Chief Client Officer of OptumHealth where he was responsible for all sales, marketing, client management, support, implementation and growth operations for the over $8.1 billion business.

"Digital health solutions have a proven impact for people with chronic diseases like diabetes, and Glooko is driving real results among the patients and providers who use it," said Russ Johannesson, newly appointed CEO of Glooko. "I am thrilled to be a part of a company with such a strong team, mission and product," he continued.

Rick Altinger stated, "I look forward to getting back into a more hands-on role and working with Russ and the board to continue driving Glooko to its full potential."

Russ joins Glooko to build on recent patient, provider and payer growth with both economic and clinical outcomes. Glooko continues to invest in its team with an emphasis on commercial growth and infrastructure.

"We are excited to welcome Russ to Glooko as he brings a wealth of expertise in scaling disease management solutions that meet the needs of patients, providers and payers," said Board Member Wende Hutton of Canaan Partners. "On behalf of the entire board, we thank Rick for his commitment to Glooko over the last five years. Under his leadership, Glooko has established a strong clinical and patient footprint and has broadly provided real-world, data-driven insights about diabetes to the market."

Russ' appointment as CEO follows a series of exciting announcements for Glooko. In February, Glooko announced FDA clearance of its first clinical therapeutics application built on the Glooko platform, the Mobile Insulin Dosing System (MIDS). In 2017, Glooko increased its global provider base by over 2,000 offices and now boasts over 1.5 million patients and over 7,000 providers on the platform.

About Glooko

Glooko provides insights into diabetes by enabling both people with diabetes (PWDs) and their care teams with technology to understand and manage diabetes care. Our self-management mobile app automatically syncs data from devices including blood glucose meters, insulin pumps, CGMs, smart insulin pens and many fitness and activity trackers. The broad variety of data sources provides timely and verified information, enabling PWDs and care teams to correlate insights with diet, exercise, medication and other data. We provide care teams with an easy clinic data upload solution and a population health app so they can support PWDs during and in-between office visits. Trusted by the world's leaders in diabetes care, we are used by 7,000 providers and over 1.5 million PWDs across 23 countries in 15 languages. Learn more by visiting www.glooko.com

©2018 Glooko, Inc. Glooko and Diasend are trademarks of Glooko, Inc. All rights reserved. PRM 0476 Rev A

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180410005647/en/

Contacts:

Glooko

Michelle deHaaff

michelle@glooko.com