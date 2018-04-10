Vancouver British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2018) - MAX RESOURCE CORP. (TSXV: MXR) (OTC Pink: MXROF) (FSE: M1D) ("MXR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. John Theobald has been appointed to the board of directors of the Company. Mr. Theobald's unique combination of capital markets and industry experience will be a great asset moving forward for the Company.

Mr. Theobald has over thirty-five years in the international mining industry and has been involved with exploration, business development, operations, investments and capital markets. He is President, CEO and Director of I-Minerals Inc. (TSXV) and served as a Director of High Peak Royalties Ltd. (ASX), CEO, COO and Director of London and TSX listed royalty company, Anglo Pacific Group PLC, and Chairman of First Coal Corporation, which was successfully sold to Xstrata PLC for C$147 million. From 1999 to 2008 he held a number of senior positions with Sibelco, a major industrial minerals group. Prior to that, Mr. Theobald held senior operational and business development roles in Africa, gaining significant experience in gold and base metals, including sedimentary copper. Mr. Theobald has a B.Sc. with Honours in Geology from the University of Nottingham (UK), is a Chartered Engineer with the UK Engineering Council, Fellow of the Institute of Materials Minerals and Mining (UK) and Member of the Institute of Directors (UK).

Joseph Campbell has resigned as a director to facilitate the appointment of Mr. Theobold to the board. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Campbell for his contributions to the Company and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.

About Max Resource Corp.

Max Resource Corp., a Canadian-based exploration company, its focussed on acquiring advanced exploration projects which are located within the under-explored northern section of the richly endowed Andean Copper Belt of Colombia.

