The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 9 April 2018 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1284.21 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1274.75 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1296.15 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1286.69 p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

For more information please visit our website at