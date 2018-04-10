The Argentinean energy company has agreed to buy three utility-scale projects selected by the Ministry of Energy and Mines in the second round (Ronda 1.5) of the Renovar program.Genneia S.A., an Argentine energy company active in the provinces of Buenos Aires and Entre Ríos, has announced it acquired 100% of the shares of Ullum 1 Solar S.A., Ullum 2 Solar S.A. and Ullum 3 Solar S.A. As reported by the company in a document sent to the Argentinean National Securities Commission, the three companies are owning three solar projects with a combined capacity of 82 MW that were selected by Argentina's ...

