STOCKHOLM, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Tobii AB plans to publish the year-end report for the period January 1-March 31, 2018 on April 26 at 8.00 a.m. CET. Following this report, at 3.00 p.m., Tobii will arrange a conference call with web cast presentation for investors, analysts and media.
Tobii's President and CEO Henrik Eskilsson and CFO Johan Wilsby will present and comment on the report. After the presentation, there will be time for questions. The presentation will be held in English.
Time: Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. CET
Phone numbers for participants:
SE +46-(0)-8-5033-6574 (national toll free: 0200-880-389)
NO +47-2100-2610 (national toll free: 800-51084)
DK +45-35-15-80-49 (national toll free: 80-70-16-25)
FI +358-(0)-9-7479-0361 (national toll free: 0800-772-208)
UK +44-(0)-330-336-9105 (national toll free: 0800-358-6377)
US +1-323-701-0225 (national toll free US/CA: 888-394-8218)
Confirmation code: 8230892
Make sure you are connected to the conference call by calling or logging in and register a few minutes before the presentation begins.
Web presentation: Link to the web cast presentation
The web cast presentation is also available viaTobii's web site under Interim report Q1 2018. The presentation and the report will be available onthe same page after publication and presentation.
Welcome!
Contact
Sara Hyléen, Director of Corporate Communications& Investor Relations, Tobii AB, phone: +46-709-16-16-41, email: sara.hyleen@tobii.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/tobii-ab/r/invitation-to-tobii-s-conference-call-following-the-q1-2018-report,c2491576
The following files are available for download:
http://mb.cision.com/Main/2874/2491576/819417.pdf
Invitation to Tobii's earnings call for Q1 2018 - press release - 10April2018