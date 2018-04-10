sprite-preloader
Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

10.04.2018
PR Newswire

Invitation to Tobii's Conference Call Following the Q1 2018 Report

STOCKHOLM, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Tobii AB plans to publish the year-end report for the period January 1-March 31, 2018 on April 26 at 8.00 a.m. CET. Following this report, at 3.00 p.m., Tobii will arrange a conference call with web cast presentation for investors, analysts and media.

Tobii's President and CEO Henrik Eskilsson and CFO Johan Wilsby will present and comment on the report. After the presentation, there will be time for questions. The presentation will be held in English.

Time: Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. CET

Phone numbers for participants:

SE +46-(0)-8-5033-6574 (national toll free: 0200-880-389)
NO +47-2100-2610 (national toll free: 800-51084)
DK +45-35-15-80-49 (national toll free: 80-70-16-25)
FI +358-(0)-9-7479-0361 (national toll free: 0800-772-208)
UK +44-(0)-330-336-9105 (national toll free: 0800-358-6377)
US +1-323-701-0225 (national toll free US/CA: 888-394-8218)

Confirmation code: 8230892

Make sure you are connected to the conference call by calling or logging in and register a few minutes before the presentation begins.

Web presentation: Link to the web cast presentation

The web cast presentation is also available viaTobii's web site under Interim report Q1 2018. The presentation and the report will be available onthe same page after publication and presentation.

Welcome!

Contact

Sara Hyléen, Director of Corporate Communications& Investor Relations, Tobii AB, phone: +46-709-16-16-41, email: sara.hyleen@tobii.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/tobii-ab/r/invitation-to-tobii-s-conference-call-following-the-q1-2018-report,c2491576

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/2874/2491576/819417.pdf

Invitation to Tobii's earnings call for Q1 2018 - press release - 10April2018


© 2018 PR Newswire