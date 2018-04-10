

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) said it now expects its first quarter total revenue per available seat mile or TRASM to be up about 3.0 to 4.0 percent year-over-year versus its previous guidance of up approximately 2.0 to 4.0 percent. It now expects its first quarter pre-tax margin excluding special items to be approximately 4.0 to 5.0 percent.



In addition, the company continues to expect to report full year 2018 earnings per diluted share excluding special items between $5.50 and $6.50. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.93 per share for fiscal year 2018. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company expects to pay an average of between $2.08 and $2.13 per gallon of consolidated jet fuel (including taxes) in the first quarter.



Consistent with previous guidance, consolidated CASM excluding fuel and special items is expected to be up approximately 2.0 percent in 2018. First quarter consolidated CASM excluding fuel and special items is expected to be up approximately 3.0 percent year-over-year due primarily to salary and benefit increases provided to team members (including the salary increases given to pilots and flight attendants, which became effective on April 26, 2017), higher revenue-related expenses, increased rent and landing fees, and higher depreciation and amortization resulting from increased capex.



The company continues to expect its 2019 and 2020 CASM excluding fuel, special items and new labor agreements to be up approximately 1.0 to 2.0 percent in each year.



Consistent with previous guidance, 2018 total system capacity is expected to be up 2.5 percent vs. 2017 on a schedule over schedule basis. Actual capacity growth will be slightly higher due to the year-over-year impact of the flight cancellations resulting from two consecutive hurricanes that hit Florida and the Caribbean in September 2017.



The company expects to spend $3.7 billion in capex in 2018, including $1.9 billion in aircraft and $1.8 billion in non-aircraft capex. The company now expects to spend $2.5 billion in aircraft and $1.8 billion in non-aircraft capex in 2019 and $1.7 billion in aircraft and $1.6 billion in non-aircraft capex in 2020. The company recently adjusted its new aircraft delivery schedule, which reduced aircraft capex from previous guidance for 2019 and 2020 with the assumption of sale-leaseback financing for the additional 787-8 aircraft.



