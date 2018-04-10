

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has warned that his government is mulling several options for striking Syria in response to a suspected deadly chemical-weapons attack in Douma, which Washington blames on Damascus. The Syrian government and its ally Russia denied any responsibility.



At a Cabinet meeting Monday, Trump said he will take a decision on how to respond to it within 48 hours.



'If it's Russia, if it's Syria, if it's Iran, if it's all of them together, we'll figure it out and we'll know the answers quite soon. So we're looking at that very, very strongly and very seriously.'



'Atrocious and horrible' attacks like these could not be allowed to happen, Trump told his cabinet colleagues, referring to reports of a chlorine bomb allegedly dropped by Syrian warplanes on Douma on Saturday, which killed dozens.



'We have a lot of options militarily,' he told reporters after holding a meeting with his top military and national security officials later.



The White House called upon the Syrian regime and Moscow to open the rebel-held town to international medical assistance and international monitoring.



'The chemical weapons attack by the Syrian regime against innocent civilians is horrifying. The images, especially of suffering children, have shocked the conscience of the entire civilized world,' Sanders said during her routine briefing.



Sanders said Trump wanted to withdraw U.S. troops after completing the mission to eradicate Islamic State in Syria.



'At the same time, he wants to make sure Assad is deterred from chemical weapons attacks on innocent civilians. Signaling we want to remove our troops in no way degrades our ability to hold parties responsible,' she told reporters.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX