SeeThruEquity Issues Update on Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc.

Highlights from the report include:

We are updating our coverage of Amarantus following recent events, which include the completion of a tender exchange, which is expected to provide a clean path to new capital, as well as the hiring of a new COO/CFO, in addition to further clinical activities. Highlights of recent activities include:

Amarantus disclosed that it has completed an exchange of outstanding securities with holders of approximately 96% of the outstanding convertible securities eligible to participate in the tender exchange announced in October 2017. As part of the exchange, holders of $8.43mn in senior secured convertible debt received new secured convertible notes with a principle of $6.74mn. Holders of $13.9mn Series E and Series H convertible preferred stock received new unsecured convertible notes with a principal amount of $10.43mn. Holders have agreed to a moratorium on conversions to equity until nine months following the tender exchange, and will then be able to do so in four agreed upon intervals over the following year.

On April 5, 2018, Amarantus announced the appointment of Barney Monte as Interim Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Monte brings more than 20 years of experience to Amarantus, including roles in capital markets, private equity, and investment banking. Mr. Monte co-founded Ozado Partners LLC, a direct investment and merchant bank, and has acted as a principal and agent in more than $10 billion of transactions over his career.

AMBS also announced that it had re-acquired the remaining rights held by Avant Diagnostics, Inc. (AVDX) to neurology-focused diagnostic tests LymPro Test, MSPrecise and NuroPro. As part of the announcement, CEO Gerald Commissiong stated that Amarantus intends to assign these diagnostic assets to a new subsidiary that aligns with Amarantus' holding company business model.

No change to target

We recently updated the price target for AMBS to $0.65 based on the potential value from advancing candidates at Elto Pharma and Cutanogen, taking into consideration the liabilities at the AMBS level. We see the AMBS as a high risk, high potential reward company emerging from distressed status.

