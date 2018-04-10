

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British energy giant BP Plc (BP.L, BP_UN.TO, BP) said Tuesday that it has committed to two new North Sea developments which are expected to produce 30,000 barrels gross of oil equivalent a day at peak production.



Alligin and Vorlich are satellite fields located near to existing infrastructure meaning they can be quickly developed through established offshore hubs.



Alligin, a two-well development west of Shetland, will be tied back to BP's Glen Lyon floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel.



Vorlich, also a two-well development in the central North Sea, will be tied back to the Ithaca Energy-operated FPF-1 floating production facility which lies at the centre of Ithaca's Greater Stella Area production hub.



Both fields are expected to come on stream in 2020.



BP today also confirmed that it has awarded a major contract for the Alligin development to Subsea 7, which will provide project management, engineering, procurement and construction services for the subsea pipelines. Subsea 7 will deliver the contract from its Aberdeen base with offshore activities expected to get under way in 2019.



Meanwhile, BP has submitted its Environmental Statement for the Vorlich development to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and is finalising its contracting strategy for the development.



Alligin (BP 50% operator; Shell 50%) is a 20-million-barrel recoverable oil field in the Greater Schiehallion Area, located approximately 140 kilometres west of Shetland.



Vorlich (BP 66% operator; Ithaca Energy 34%) will recover over 30-million-barrels of oil equivalent and is located approximately 241 kilometres east of Aberdeen.



