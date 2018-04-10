Saudi Arabia Education Industry Ecosystem is Driven by Surging Enrollments in K-12, Investment in Edutech and ICT, Higher Education Enrollment Intake in Business and Management Field: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Saudi Arabia Education Industry Overview

Saudi Arabia has been the largest market for education services in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region and accounted for about 75.0% of total students' enrollments in the GCC K-12 education system. Strong government support over the past few years has led to the continuous growth of education sector by inviting private players to enter the space.

Saudi Arabia Education Market

Education industry in Saudi Arabia witnessed an increase to USD 8 billion in 2016 registering a double digit growth rate in the last 5 historical years. The growing concern for quality education by the education sector in the Kingdom encouraged the government to allocate USD 51.1 billion for education and training during its 2016 budget. This led to the expansion of the existing players and the entrance of new players to cater the growing number of students, thereby adding to the revenues of the industry during the review period.

Saudi Arabia Higher Education

The education industry in the Kingdom was dominated by the revenues generated from increased enrollments to the universities and colleges in the country during 2016. Universities charged the highest fee amongst all the educational institutes in the overall industry, thus making them contribute the maximum share of close to 40% to the overall industry revenues in 2016. The collective enrollments to various courses in government, private and other universities were dominated by the male population of the Kingdom with over 829 thousand enrollments during 2015.

The religious city of Makkah has witnessed the maximum enrollments of over 395 thousand people to higher education universities and colleges during 2015. The capital city of Riyadh was the second most preferred city with around 374.8K enrollments due to the existence of multiple government and private colleges, offering various courses to students and professionals.

K-12 Education

Rapid increase in the number of public and private schools along with augmented fee charged by the market players made this sector acquire a significant share in the industry revenues of 2016. The expansion of K-12 schools was supported by the government of the country, wherein USD 51.1 billion was allocated to education sector in 2016. The overall market for schools gained a significant momentum due to inclining number of people opting for improved quality education at relatively higher prices in Saudi Arabia. Growth in international schools accompanied by rising number of immigrants also offered an expanded customer base to the market players during the period 2014-2016.

The overall K-12 education industry in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been majorly captured by the public schools operating in the country. There were 33,089 public schools in the country by 2016. The growing demand for better quality education in the country has made private players to tap this sector over the years. The total number of private schools in the Kingdom increased to 5,048 during 2016.

Vocational and Technical Training Market

All vocational and technical training centers in Saudi Arabia were administered by the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC). Training institutes were the most preferred for various courses to be taken up by the teachers during 2015. With a dominating share of over 61% in the overall enrollments, such institutes offered various programs that helped the academicians in getting advanced knowledge about various subjects that could be covered at K-12 schools. Aspiring teachers are trained in their areas of interest which they will be willing to teach the student in the future.

Maximum teachers that were enrolled to various training institutes in the Kingdom were Saudi Nationals. Improved quality of education and more numbers of technical courses for teachers being offered at the government institutes of the Kingdom attracted 3,152 foreign teachers to enroll in the training centers of the country.

Majorly driven by more number of men than women in Saudi Arabia, technical colleges witnessed the maximum share of 80% in total enrollments being dominated by the male teachers during 2015. The increased focus on female education by the society and the initiatives taken by the government to support aspiring women has led to an incline in the share of female teachers enrollments to technical colleges to 20% during 2015.

Saudi Arabia E-Learning Industry

Rising demand for higher education in the country has led to the implementation of e-learning in universities and colleges of the Kingdom. This has not only helped the authorities in getting access to modern curriculum, but also assisted the students in learning about various other courses that were not offered in the colleges. Colleges even provided access to links where students could find relevant topics to be covered, thus making them knowledgeable with the growing use of internet in the Kingdom. Adoption of e-learning in higher education colleges contributed the majority share of 40.0% to the overall industry revenues in 2016 according to research report titled "Saudi Arabia Education Industry by K-12 Education, Higher Education, Vocational Education, Teacher Training, Test Preparation, E-learning - Outlook to 2021".

K-12 schools in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia were the second largest end users of e-learning technology during 2016. Classera was the most adopted e-learning system in K-12 schools, which could be integrated with online and traditional teaching methods to make the students connect well to the lessons. E-learning was also adopted and implemented with a view to make students learn about the growing use of internet along with helping the teachers to connect with the parents through online facilities offered by the school.

Saudi Arabia Test Preparation

The boosting demand for quality education in the country has been a strong factor affecting the growth of test preparation industry in a positive manner during the review period. The number of people undertaking the competitive tests surged from over 17,700 during 2011 to above 19,700 in 2013.

Significant rise in the fee of the institutes, owing to the segmented demand for services and growing operational expenses, has surged the revenues generated by the market players over the recent period. The industry has witnessed an annual increase of 5.0% in the tuition fee of the institutes, which offer coaching for competitive exams including GMAT, GRE, SAT, IELTS and TOEFL.

The industry is expected to drive positively due to increasing adoption of learning management systems by the growing corporate and education sector. The increasing use of modern technology as a part of e-learning sector is projected to benefit the education industry during the long term. The education industry in the Kingdom is estimated to witness surging revenues due to the 2030 vision of thriving economy, which focuses on educating more people for the development of the nation during the long term.

Key Topics Covered in the Report:

Saudi Arabia Education Industry

Saudi Arabia K12 Education Industry

K12 Education Industry By Type of Schools (Public, Private and International)

By Primary Schools, Middle Schools and Secondary Schools

Competitive Landscape of Saudi Arabia K-12 Education Industry Arrowad Schools Bangladesh International Schools British International Schools Pakistan International School Al Hussan International Schools International Indian Schools My Little School International American International School Riyadh British International School Riyadh

Saudi Arabia K-12 Education Industry Future Outlook and Projections

Saudi Arabia Higher Education Industry

By Type of Universities (Government, Private and Other Universities)

Market Share of Major Universities in Saudi Arabia Higher Education Industry King Faisal University King Abdulaziz University Imam Muhammad Bin Saud Islamic University General Organization for Technical and Vocational Training (Technical and Vocational Training Corporation) Umm Al Qura University

Higher Education Industry Saudi Arabia Higher Education Industry Future Outlook and Projections

Saudi Arabia Vocational and Technical Training Industry

By Teacher Enrollments

By Student Enrollments

Competitive Landscape of Saudi Arabia Vocational and Technical Training Industry

Saudi Arabia Vocational and Technical Training Industry Future Outlook and Projections

Saudi Arabia E-Learning Industry

By End Users (K-12 Schools, Higher Education Colleges, Corporate and Government Bodies and Others)

By Types of Services (Content Services and Technology Services)

Competitive Landscape of Saudi Arabia E-Learning Industry Alwaset New Horizons Edraak Integrated Solutions for Business (ISB) Board Middle East (BME) Nafham Harf Information Technology Smartway Rwaq.org Edutacs edX

Saudi Arabia E-Learning Industry Future Outlook and Projections

Saudi Arabia Test Preparation Market

By Types of Tests (SAT, IELTS, GRE, TOEFL and GMAT

Competitive Landscape of Saudi Arabia Test Preparation Industry ScorePlus English Gate Academy Inlingua Capstone Learning Kasco AMIDEAST British Council

Saudi Arabia Test Preparation Industry Future Outlook and Projections

For more information on the market research report, please refer to the link below:

https://www.kenresearch.com/education-and-recruitment/education/saudi-arabia-k12-higher-education-market/142993-99.html

