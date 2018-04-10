Powerful Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN Solution with Integrated Unity Boost WAN Optimization Satisfies Escalating Demand for Next Generation WAN Services

Silver Peak, the global leader in broadband and hybrid WAN solutions, and KDDI Europe, a London-based subsidiary of KDDI Corporation, today announced a formal global partnership agreement and the immediate availability of new tiered managed SD-WAN services powered by the Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN solution. EdgeConnect provides KDDI Europe with the ability to deliver a flexible range of tiered managed SD-WAN services that respond to escalating market demand and address the evolving WAN requirements of midsize and large cloud-connected enterprises with dozens to hundreds of geographically distributed locations. The new Managed SD-WAN services provide enterprises with high performance and cost effective connectivity designed to efficiently connect users to data center and cloud applications in accordance with service level agreements (SLAs).

Following a thorough evaluation of leading SD-WAN vendors, KDDI Europe ultimately selected the Silver Peak EdgeConnect SD-WAN solution for its comprehensive features and capabilities. Only EdgeConnect offers integrated WAN optimization and the ability to centrally orchestrate secure internet breakout on an application-by-application basis. The result, enterprise customers can securely connect employees in branch locations directly to SaaS and cloud-hosted applications in accordance with service level agreements over any combination of transport, including broadband.

Key Decision Criteria:

Ease of adaptability as an overlay service for existing and new customers

Lowest TCO when compared to competitive SD-WAN offerings

Tiered service delivery with Unity Boost integrated WAN optimization

Secure local internet breakout for direct branch to cloud application access

"Through our partnership with Silver Peak and the robust features and capabilities of the EdgeConnect SD-WAN solution, we are able to fully address the requirements of our global customers and accelerate service revenues while quenching the burgeoning market demand for next generation WAN services including managed cloud connect," said Nick Polydorou, deputy director of network sales for KDDI Europe. "Enterprises have shown significant interest in evaluating and deploying managed SD-WAN services and we are highly confident that with our new managed SD-WAN services, powered by Silver Peak, we will now have the ability to quickly and effectively accelerate new service delivery for our existing enterprise customers while attracting a significant number of new enterprise customers."

"IDC predicts that 60 percent of enterprises will implement SD-WAN at some sites by the end of 2019, and a major criterion for selecting a service provider is the ability to offer one-stop tiered managed SD-WAN. This will allow enterprises to quickly realize the benefits of optimized application and cloud delivery, as well as significant WAN transport cost savings," said Courtney Munroe, group vice president of worldwide telecommunications research at IDC. "Service providers like KDDI Europe, recognize the significant opportunity to accelerate service revenues via partnerships with leading SD-WAN vendors like Silver Peak that can facilitate comprehensive solutions to address the evolving use cases and WAN requirements of enterprise customers."

"We are very pleased to partner with KDDI Europe, acknowledging their confidence that the EdgeConnect SD-WAN solution delivers the features and capabilities required to meet the growing demands of their most demanding enterprise customers, while providing an accelerated services revenue ramp for delivering high-margin, tiered managed SD-WAN services," said Shayne Stubbs, vice president of service provider and cloud for Silver Peak. "With EdgeConnect, KDDI is open and ready for business, bringing the most advanced tiered managed SD-WAN services available to their European and global customers."

About Silver Peak

Silver Peak is the global leader in broadband and hybrid WAN solutions. Silver Peak offers a high-performance SD-WAN solution that provides secure and reliable virtual overlays to connect users to applications with the flexibility to use any combination of underlying transport without compromising application performance. This results in greater business agility and lower costs. More than 3,000 globally distributed enterprises have deployed Silver Peak broadband and hybrid WAN solutions across 80 countries. Learn more at silver-peak.com.

About KDDI Europe

KDDI Europe is the EMEA subsidiary of KDDI Corporation, one of the top telecoms providers in the world which began operations over 65 years ago. KDDI Europe has been headquartered in London since 1972 and as part of KDDI Corporation serves hundreds of multinational customers, having a truly global scope to its operations. The company provides information and communication and technology (ICT) solutions. It offers a full range of network products and services, such as MPLS, Leased Line and Internet. The company also provides outsourced data center management solutions; and support of procurement of ICT solutions, and information technology (IT) infrastructure and IT system construction services. In addition, it offers cloud/SaaS products and services. Learn more at eu.kddi.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180410005669/en/

Contacts:

Silver Peak

Danielle Ostrovsky, 410-302-9459