

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Democrat Senator Tammy Duckworth gave birth to a baby girl Monday.



The new entrant to Tammy's family is named Maile Pearl Bowlsbey.



Maile is the second daughter of the Tammy-Bryan Bowlsbey couple.



Tammy notes in a statement that it was Sen. Daniel Kahikina Akaka, who died Friday at 93, named both her children.



'Bryan, Abigail and I couldn't be happier to welcome little Maile Pearl as the newest addition to our family and we're deeply honored that our good friend Senator Akaka was able to bless her name for us - his help in naming both of our daughters means he will always be with us,' Duckworth said.



Tammy's office said in a statement that she is the first United States senator to give birth while in office.



The Senator from Illinois had her elder child born in 2014, when she was serving in the House of Representatives.



Tammy Duckworth is a retired Army lieutenant colonel who was a helicopter pilot in the Iraq War. She was the first female double amputee from the war after suffering severe combat wounds when her Black Hawk helicopter was shot down.



After retiring from the Army, she was elected to the House in 2013.



