Electric vehicle manufacturer Tanfield has seen sales at Snorkel, its joint-venture with heavy equipment and construction machinery firm Xtreme Manufacturing, increase 60% in the fourth quarter of the last trading year after reducing material cost bills, resulting in an increase in its gross margin for much of the year. Snorkel's sales came to $41.7m for the three months ended 30 December, up from the $26.2m it posted a year earlier, helping the group narrow operating losses 44% to $1m. Snorkel ...

