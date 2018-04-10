AIM-quoted life science company ValiRx narrowed losses in its most recent trading year after making "important strides" in growing its internal research and development capabilities. ValiRx reduced its pre-tax losses by 45% to £3.12m for the year ended 31 December as the London-based group cut R&D and administrative costs by 36% and 18%, respectively. The biotechnology oncology group, primarily focused on developing novel treatments for cancer and associated biomarkers, had £701,410 of cash ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...