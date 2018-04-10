Producer price gains in the States picked up more quickly than expected last month, as a jump in food prices more than offset a large drop in energy costs. So-called total final demand prices rose at a 0.3% month-on-month pace in March, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Versus a year ago, prices were 3.0% higher. Economists had penciled in a rise of 0.1% on the month and 2.9% year-on-year. At the 'core' level meanwhile, that is excluding food, energy and trade, prices were 0.4% higher ...

