

FED: On Wednesday's FOMC minutes, RBS said they 'do not expect all that much new information to be revealed in the FOMC minutes, especially since numerous Fed officials have spoken since the March 21st gathering and their message has been mostly consistent with the March FOMC statement and Powell's press conference.' Barclays expects the minutes to show a broad consensus to raise in March, largely due to 'strong labor markets and a moderate pace of economic activity' while the voting members should 'show optimism about the economic outlook as a result of the passage of the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018. The increased confidence will likely extend to members' views on inflation returning to the Fed's 2% target, and the unemployment rate trending lower.'