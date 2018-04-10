Ericsson Media Solutions Selected by Telefónica to Transform its TV Services

WASHINGTON, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Extends long-term partnership to deliver advanced TV everywhere services across Telefónica Latin America's operating businesses

Ericsson Media Solutions enhances system capacity and services to provide availability to Telefónica subscribers across the region

Three-year deal includes deployment of Ericsson Media Solutions' Video Storage and Processing Platform to power seven day catch-up and time-shifted service

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has been selected by Telefónica to power a range of advanced TV services across its operating businesses in Latin America. The solution will be rolled out in 13 countries and will be available in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru by the end of this year, with eight other Latin America countries to follow by the end of 2020.

As part of the three year deal, Ericsson Media Solutions will deploy its Video Storage and Processing Platform to enable Telefonica to launch seven-day catch up and time shift services to subscribers across the region. As part of the deployment, Ericsson Media Solutions will optimize current system architectures, and increase system capacity to enable a full range of personalized and seamless advanced TV everywhere experiences.

Angel Ruiz, Head of Ericsson Media Solutions, says: "Service providers today are faced with huge libraries of content and HD recordings that they need to quickly and efficiently deploy as part of complex time-shifted TV services. We are delighted to extend our long-standing partnership with Telefónica to deploy Ericsson Media Solutions' VSPP. This deployment will enable Telefónica to transform its service delivery by virtualizing the storage and processing capabilities of its servers ensuring that catch-up and VOD services are delivered reliably, seamlessly and quickly to subscribers all over Latin America."

The deal builds on the long-standing collaborative partnership between the companies, which has lasted for more than a decade, and has already seen VSPP deployed by Telefónica in Peru. Telefonica has also deployed Ericsson Media Solutions services in Spain.

For more information about how to differentiate services with the highly efficient and scalable Video Storage and Processing Platform please visit our website.

NOTES TO EDITORS

For media kits, backgrounders and high-resolution photos, please visit www.ericsson.com/press

FOLLOW US:

www.twitter.com/ericsson

www.facebook.com/ericsson

www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

www.youtube.com/ericsson

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here.

MORE INFORMATION AT:

News Center

media.relations@ericsson.com

(+46 10719 69 92)

investor.relations@ericsson.com

(+46 10719 00 00)

Ericsson is a world leader in communications technology and services with headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden. Our organization consists of more than 111,000 experts who provide customers in 180 countries with innovative solutions and services. Together we are building a more connected future where anyone and any industry is empowered to reach their full potential. Net sales in 2016 were SEK 222.6 billion (USD 24.5 billion). The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on NASDAQ in New York.Read more onwww.ericsson.com.

About Ericsson Media Solutions

Ericsson Media Solutions has a longstanding and broad customer base in cable, satellite, and telecom service providers, as well as major broadcasters. Globally, Ericsson Media Solutions serves over 900 operators, service providers, broadcasters, content providers and aggregators. The wide-ranging media portfolio of end-to-end offerings includes Emmy award-winning hardware and software video compression solutions for Contribution and Direct-to-Consumer video service distribution, advertising and content personalization solutions, high efficiency Cloud DVR, and TV and video delivery platforms. Ericsson Media Solutions has approximately 1,600 employees operating out of multiple locations across the globe.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/ericsson-media-solutions-selected-by-telefonica-to-transform-its-tv-services,c2491184

The following files are available for download: