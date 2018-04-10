Infinity Energy S.A. - Cancellation of trading on AIM

Infinity Energy S.A.

("Infinity" or the "Company")

Cancellation of trading on AIM

Further to the announcement dated 9 February 2018, the Company announces that the last day of dealings in the Company's ordinary shares on AIM will be 13 April 2018, and that the admission of the Company's ordinary shares to trading on AIM will be cancelled with effect from 7.00 a.m. on 16 April 2018.

The Company is continuing the application process of applying for a Standard Listing of the Company's ordinary shares on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

Further announcements will be made in due course.

