Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2018) - Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) ("PEMC" or the "Company"), a hybrid prospect generator focused in British Columbia, is pleased to announce that partner-funded diamond drilling has recommenced on the Stars copper property (the "Property" or "Stars") in central British Columbia.

"Having multiple ongoing drill programs has always been an objective for us," commented Brad Peters, President and CEO of PEMC. "We are pleased to see our partner commencing a second round of diamond drilling following positive results from the initial diamond drilling campaign and information gathered from an airborne magnetic survey."

The current drilling program intends to test magnetic targets within the recently identified (approximately 1 km in diameter) Central Area and expand the newly discovered Zone 4 where ML Gold Corp.'s (TSXV: MLG) ("ML Gold") recent drill hole DD18SS04 intersected 204 metres at 0.5% copper equivalent from surface (see ML Gold news release dated Feb 28, 2018).



Current Drilling Targets at the Stars Property

Central Area - a broad (approximately one-kilometre diameter) newly identified circular magnetic low area with several inlying circular magnetic high anomalies. The Central Area is interpreted as a hydrothermal cell associated with a porphyry system and has the potential to host the core of said system.

Zone 4 - a newly discovered zone identified on the margin of the main intrusion where mineralization has been identified in both the volcanic and intrusive rocks. Zone 4 shows significant similarities to the mineralization style and setting of the Huckleberry mine 60-kilometres to the south, where the primary ore body is located marginal to and not within the intrusion.

ML Gold's current drilling will be collared from existing areas of disturbance aimed to test new areas while it awaits the near-term granting of permits for new drill sites allowing for greater step-out drilling locations.

Qualified Person

Rory Ritchie, P.Geo., is the Company's qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release, approving the disclosure herein. Mr. Ritchie is not independent of the Company as he is a consultant to the Company, a shareholder and holds incentive stock options.

About Pacific Empire Minerals Corp.

PEMC is an exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, that employs a "hybrid prospect generator" business model and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PEMC. The Company's strong portfolio of projects is a result of continuous generative work conducted since the Company's inception in 2012.

By integrating the project generator business model with low-cost RC drilling, the company intends to leverage its portfolio by identifying, and focusing on, the highest quality projects for partnerships and advancement.

