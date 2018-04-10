

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Post AG (DPSGY.PK) said that it has reached a collective-bargaining agreement with members from German trade union Verdi. The collective agreement would run for 28 months until May 31, 2020.



As per the agreement, about 130,000 employees of Deutsche Post receive more money this year. As of October 1, 2018, wages and salaries will rise 3%, and a further 2.1% one year later on October 1, 2019. The remuneration for trainees will also increase: between 3% and 4% as of October 1, 2018, and between 2.2% and 3% as of October 1, 2019.



In addition to the wage and salary increase, employees paid according to collective bargaining agreements will benefit directly from a one-time payment of €250 in 2018.



For the first time, employees at Deutsche Post AG would be able to choose between the wage increase and the equivalent amount of additional free time.



The company noted that approximately 60,000 employees will also be able to have the variable component of their annual remuneration allocated to their fixed salary on a pro rata basis. Members of this pay group will thereby see an increase in their monthly fixed income.



For active civil servants at Deutsche Post, the so-called postal allowance will be continued until May 31, 2020, the term of the collective bargaining agreement.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX