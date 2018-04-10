Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 10/04/2018 / 21:53 UTC+8 *Creative Sports Lottery Marketing Campaign by AGTech Concludes With Millions of Alipay Customers Participating and Top Lottery Prize Won Successfully Raises Brand Awareness and Attracts New Breed of Customers* *** Fully Illustrating the Power of Combining Online and Offline Resources Integrating China Sports Lottery with Alibaba's Ecosystem to Elevate the Lottery Experience (Hong Kong, 10 April 2018) - *AGTech Holdings Limited* ("AGTech" or the "Company", HKEX stock code: 08279), China's leading integrated lottery, games and entertainment technology company, is pleased to announce that since the launch of its unique marketing and promotional campaign for China Sports Lottery on 9 March 2018 across 31 provinces nationwide, millions of Alipay users have participated in the innovative promotion to win China Sports Lottery's signature instant scratch lottery tickets, "Ding Gua Gua", with one lucky participant winning the top lottery prize of RMB1million on 9April. By implementing this nationwide innovative online-offline promotional model while leveraging Alipay's enormous presence and user base, AGTech effectively increased China Sports Lottery's brand exposure and helped elevate its brand with a new breed of online customers. Our strategic marketing campaign generated over a billion impressions across China's most popular online media channels, reaching both lottery and non-lottery customers from across the country. In addition, the campaign strategically placed China Sport Lottery's household brand across multiple touchpoints in the ubiquitous mobile Alipay, fully immersing lottery into Alipay users' everyday life. These efforts ultimately drove hundreds of thousands of online customers to China Sports Lottery's vast land-based network around the country to experience lottery in person, demonstrating the power of driving online traffic to offline engagement, and notably generating above average engagement and conversion rates when compared with other typical online marketing campaigns. Of note, one lucky participant from Shandong Province won a RMB20 instant scratch lottery ticket after using Alipay to pay for his take-away food ordered via Ele.me, leading to his RMB1million lottery win after redeeming the lottery ticket at a neighborhood Sports Lottery retail store. Importantly, this campaign successfully attracted a new breed of customers to experience lottery, thanks to the diversified user base of Alipay. Of the millions of Alipay customers who participated, the Company found that the campaign attracted a higher percentage of females, higher income and younger customers compared to traditional lottery customers, truly demonstrating the campaign's effectiveness in expanding the access and appeal of lottery as a whole to a new breed of customers, ultimately creating new growth drivers for the sales of sports lottery to further advance welfare and social causes. Lastly, the campaign also enhanced users' engagement by leveraging and integrating Alibaba's powerful e-commerce resources, providing participants with various attractive coupons and discounts from merchants ranging from Tmall coupons, Youku subscriptions, Taobao Waimai coupons, Fliggy traveling coupons and other third party merchants. Over the past month, more than RMB34 million worth of coupons and discounts have been claimed through AGTech's proprietary digital engagement platform, further enhancing customers' experience with the lottery while bringing additional traffic to Alibaba's merchants and enhancing the users' loyalty. *John Sun, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AGTech,* said, "We are pleased that the market has responded enthusiastically to this partnership among China Sports Lottery, AGTech and Alipay. Extensive user engagement and encouraging conversion rates demonstrate AGTech's ability to promote true innovation and help usher in a new direction of growth in the lottery industry, as we continue to leverage our position as a leader in lottery while combining our deep industry experiences with the enormous resources of Alibaba Group, our parent company. In the future, we will continue to focus on the sustainable and healthy development of the lottery industry and continuously explore new models of operation and promotion, ultimately helping to expand the lottery market and contributing to the welfare of the country as a whole." *Photos:* Mobile Alipay Promotion Winning Record by Scanning QR Code The Winning RMB1 Million Bonus Lottery Ticket Sports Lottery In-Store Promotions -END- *About AGTech Holdings Limited* AGTech was incorporated in Bermuda and its Shares are listed on GEM (Stock Code: 8279). AGTech is an integrated technology and services company engaged in the lottery and mobile games and entertainment market with a focus on China and select international markets. A member of the Alibaba Group with around 400 employees, AGTech is the exclusive lottery platform of Alibaba Group and Ant Financial Group. AGTech's businesses are broadly divided into two categories: - Lottery (including games and systems, hardware and distribution); and - Games and Entertainment. AGTech is a Gold Contributor of the World Lottery Association (WLA), an associate member of the Asia Pacific Lottery Association (APLA), an official organiser and operator of the competition card games Guan Dan and Two-on-One poker in China, and an official partner of the International Mind Sports Association (IMSA). Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=DSHLUJUBUT [2] Document title: Creative Sports Lottery Marketing Campaign by AGTech Concludes With Millions of Alipay Customers Participating and Top Lottery Prize Won Successfully Raises Brand Awareness and Attracts New Breed of Customers *** Fully Illustrating the Power of Combining 10/04/2018 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 