

Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc (MLC.L) said that Ms Jennifer Fox will be joining the company as Group Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors with effect from 19 June 2018.



Most recently she served as President of Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, where she was responsible for the luxury brand's global hotel portfolio, encompassing over 100 properties, including the Raffles and Swissôtel brands outside of North America. Prior to joining Fairmont in 2011, Ms Fox held senior positions within InterContinental Hotels Group plc (IHG) over a period of ten years, including Chief Operating Officer for Europe and Senior Vice President overseeing global brand marketing for the InterContinental brand. She joined IHG from Starwood Hotels & Resorts, where she was the global brand manager for Sheraton after having spent over ten years in various operational roles with ITT Sheraton.



