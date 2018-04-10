Effective immediately, Sea-Land Chemical Company announces the addition of David Smith as Business Manager for the subsidiary Sea-Land Chemical Europe Ltd. Smith brings with him over 20 years of experience in the chemical industry, most recently serving as a Global Key Account Manager for Oleon NV for the past seven years. Career accomplishments also include seven years of experience in business operations as the Purchasing Manager for Koras Group.

"With the healthy growth of our business in Europe, bringing on someone with David's industry knowledge and operations experience is vital to our continued success," stated Craig Lundell, Sr. Vice President of Commercial Operations and Europe. "Our lubricant customers are becoming more global with their formulation and business requirements. We are confident that under his leadership, we are well positioned to meet the expanding raw material and logistics needs of our customers globally."

Robert Stubbs remains with the company as a Technical Advisor, serving as a technical resource for its customers in Europe. Kevin Bolt will continue to support the Eastern Europe and Asia market in his current role for Sea-Land Chemical Europe.

"Since its inception in 2011, Rob has done a phenomenal job creating, leading and guiding the business development activities of our European operations," stated Lundell. "We are enthusiastic about the future of our European business and the team of talented individuals we have in place to support our customers and supplier partners."

About Sea-Land Chemical Company

Founded in Cleveland, Ohio in 1964, Sea-Land Chemical Company is an employee-owned distributor of specialty chemicals. The company provides a variety of products to the lubricants; household, industrial institutional cleaner; coatings and adhesives; and rubber and plastics industries. The company employs technically adept sales professionals and serves markets across the United States and through its two subsidiaries, Canada and Europe. Currently there are eight strategically located warehouses in North America and two warehouses in Europe.

