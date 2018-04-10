Global Physiotherapy Services Market is Estimated to Reach $165.73 Billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.34%

HYDERABAD, India, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled "Physiotherapy Services Market: By Treatment (Exercise, Manual Therapy, Specialized Treatments, Others); By Type (Hydrotherapy, Cryotherapy, CPM, etc.); By Application (Orthopedic, Geriatric, Others, etc.) & By Geography - (2018-2023)", the market is estimated to reach $165.73 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.34%.

America will continue to hold major market share during 201 8 -2023

North Americas holds major market share for Physiotherapy Services Market while Europe continues to witness significant growth among others. Americas Market is anticipated to reach $25.7 Billions by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.5%. This acceleration is mainly due to the ageing population and the resultant increase in the average number of services per capita. The propensity to consult a physiotherapist is highest among those aged at least 65 years. Physiotherapists can help manage a number of conditions that are more likely to occur at an older age, such as cardiovascular conditions, incontinence, diabetes, arthritis, and musculoskeletal conditions. The key applications in APAC are Orthopedic, Geriatric, Cardiovascular and Pulmonary, Integumentary, Neurological, Pediatric, Women's Health, Palliative Care, among others. The European Market is anticipated to reach $25.4 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 7.7%.

Selected Value Chain Analysis done in the full report

The value chain of Physiotherapy Services analyzes the major steps involved in manufacturing the physiotherapy equipment and different drugs required in order to provide Physiotherapy treatment. The value chain starts with the procurement of equipment and drugs along with many other processes which are followed further, eventually transforming them into full-fledged Physiotherapy Services for consumers.

Most of the Physiotherapy Services manufacturers initiate their integration into the value chain from of the purchase of the equipment.

All the manufacturers in the marketplace have their own in-house distribution and marketing channels used to provide services to end consumers.

Value chain for Physiotherapy Services has been established as an interdependent and complex network comprising of physiotherapy machines & equipment and drug providers, regulatory bodies, distributors, end users and material science research institutes. For example, vertigo therapy or vestibular physiotherapy is helpful to patients who have problems like vertigo.

Excerpts on Market Growth Factors Mentioned in the Full Report:

Growing aging population along with diverse diseases such as arthritis, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and stroke is slated to drive the Physiotherapy Services Market.

The key factor that has augmented the growth of top service providers in this highly competitive market is their adaptability to suit the customer requirements, and its early entrance into the emerging application areas like orthopedic and cardiovascular and pulmonary. Also, growing awareness about the practice has made it available for a wide range of specialties.

With the growth in the IT industry, more people now have a desk job which deteriorates their posture. The same people could need physiotherapy as a solution for their well-being in future, thus increasing the market size.

With the technological advancements tending to grow in the near future, sustainable alternatives for the manufacturing of Physiotherapy Services would evolve.

Orthopedic segment is the dominant segment for Physiotherapy Services, owing to the increase in the number of head injuries and other fractures. The segment is expected to reach $30 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 3.29%. However, Geriatric is the fastest segment owing to the rising number of elderly population, especially in the European region. The segment is likely to reach $30.6 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 7.80%.

Key players of Physiotherapy Services Market:

Select Medical Holdings Corporation is the leading player in U.S. physiotherapy services market for rehab and clinics. The company being the pioneer in providing these services for all major diseases such as orthopedic, has remained the dominant player with constant service developments. The key players are as mentioned below:

Sample Companies Cited/Referenced/Interviewed:

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. FullMotion Physical Therapy Rehab Alternatives Crystal Palace Physio Group Meier & Marsh PT The Physio Company Elam Sports O'AHU Minsu's Healing Oasis Willis Street Physiotherapy Company 15+

Physiotherapy Services Market Report is segmented as indicated below.

Physiotherapy Services Market Market By Type: Hydrotherapy Cryotherapy CPM Ultrasound Electric Stimulation Heat Therapy Therapeutic Exercise

Physiotherapy Market, by Application Orthopedic Geriatric Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Intergumentary Neurological Pediatric Women's Health Palliative Care Others

Physiotherapy Market By Geography (Covers 15+ Countries)

Physiotherapy Market Entropy

Company Profiles

Appendix: Abbreviations, Sources, Research Methodology, Bibliography, Compilation of Experts, Disclaimer.

