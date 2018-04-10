Aspo Oyj: DECISIONS OF THE ASPO ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

ASPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE April 10, 2018, at 17.30





DECISIONS OF THE ASPO ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING



The Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Aspo Plc held on April 10, 2018, approved the company's and consolidated financial statements 2017 and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from the liability. The shareholders approved the payment of a dividend totalling EUR 0.43 per share.



The dividend will be paid in two installments. The record date for the first installment of EUR 0.21 per share will be April 12, 2018 and the payment date will be April 19, 2018. The second installment of EUR 0.22 per share will be paid in November 2018 to shareholders who are registered in the shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date. At its meeting to be held on October 25, 2018, the Board of Directors will decide on the record and payment dates of the second installment, in accordance with the rules of the Finnish book-entry securities system. In this case, the dividend record date would be October 29, 2018 and the payment date would be November 5, 2018.



Board of Directors and Auditor



The meeting confirmed the number of Board members at six. Mammu Kaario, Mikael Laine, Gustav Nyberg, Salla Pöyry and Risto Salo were re-elected to the Board of Directors and Tatu Vehmas was elected as the new member of the Board. At the Board's organizing meeting held after the Annual Shareholders' Meeting, Gustav Nyberg was elected as Chairman of the Board and Mammu Kaario as Vice Chairman. At the meeting the Board also decided to appoint Mammu Kaario as Chairman of the Audit Committee and Mikael Laine, Salla Pöyry and Tatu Vehmas as committee members.



The Authorized Public Accountant firm Ernst & Young Oy was elected as company auditor. Ernst & Young Oy has announced that Toni Halonen, APA, will act as the auditor in charge. The remuneration shall be paid to the auditor according to the reasonable accepted invoice.



Remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee



The shareholders approved that EUR 5,400 be paid per month for the Chairman of the Board of Directors, EUR 4,050 per month for the Vice Chairman and EUR 2,700 per month for the other members of the Board of Directors.



The shareholders approved that EUR 1,050 per meeting be paid for the Chairman of the Audit Committee and EUR 700 per meeting be paid for the committee members. If the Chairman of the Audit Committee is also the Vice Chairman or the Chairman of the Board of Directors, the fee paid to the Chairman of the Audit Committee is the same as that paid to members of the Audit Committee.



Board members having a full-time position in an Aspo Group company are not paid a fee.



The charter of the Shareholders' Nomination Board



The meeting decided that the article 6 of the charter will be changed so that the Nomination Board shall submit its proposals to the Board of Directors at the latest on February 1 (formerly: January 1) preceding the Annual Shareholders' Meeting.



Authorization of the Board of Directors to decide on the acquisition of treasury shares



As proposed by the Board of Directors, the Annual Shareholders' Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the acquisition of no more than 500,000 of the treasury shares. The authorization includes the right to accept treasury shares as a pledge. The authorization is valid until the Annual Shareholders' Meeting in 2019 but not more than 18 months from the approval at the Shareholders' Meeting.



The authorization will supersede the authorization for the acquisition of treasury shares and/or accepting them as a pledge which was granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on April 5, 2017.



Authorization of the Board of Directors to decide on a share issue of treasury shares



As proposed by the Board of Directors, the Annual Shareholders' Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide on a share issue, through one or several installments, to be executed by conveying treasury shares. An aggregate maximum amount of 900,000 shares may be conveyed based on the authorization. The authorization is valid until the Annual Shareholders' Meeting in 2019 but not more than 18 months from the approval at the Shareholders' Meeting.



The authorization will supersede the authorization concerning a share issue which was granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on April 9, 2015.



Authorization of the Board of Directors to decide on a share issue of new shares



As proposed by the Board of Directors, the Annual Shareholders' Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide on a share issue of new shares against payment. The authorization includes the right of the Board of Directors to decide on all of the other terms and conditions of the conveyance and thus also includes the right to decide on a directed share issue, in deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive right, if a compelling financial reason exists for the company to do so. The total number of new shares to be offered for subscription may not exceed 1,500,000. The authorization is valid until the Annual Shareholders' Meeting in 2019 but not more than 18 months from the approval at the Shareholders' Meeting.



The authorization will supersede the authorization concerning a share issue which was granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on April 9, 2015.







ASPO PLC



Aki Ojanen

CEO







For further information, please contact:

Aki Ojanen, CEO Aspo Plc, tel. +358 9 5211, +358 400 106 592, aki.ojanen@aspo.com (mailto:aki.ojanen@aspo.com)





Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations, in addition to the markets of North-Europe, in growing markets focusing on demanding B-to-B customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules.





DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

www.aspo.com





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Aspo Oyj via Globenewswire

