

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MPSYY.PK) said that its Supervisory Board has nominated George Golumbeski and Michael Brosnan as candidates to be elected as new Supervisory Board members at the Company's Annual General Meeting. The Meeting will take place on Thursday, May 17, 2018.



Gerald M?ller will retire from the board with the conclusion of the AGM 2018. Klaus K?hn has resigned from his Supervisory Board mandate for personal reasons, his resignation taking effect at the conclusion of the AGM 2018.



In addition, the Supervisory Board will propose the re-election of Dr. Marc Cluzel, whose term of office would have expired with the conclusion of the AGM 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX