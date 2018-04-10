

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S (AMKAF.PK, AMKBF.PK) said that the audited annual report was submitted and adopted at the Annual General Meeting, which took place today. The Board of Directors had appointed Mr. Søren Meisling, attorney-at-law, as Chairman of the meeting. The General Meeting discharged the Directors from their obligations.



The Board's proposal for distribution of the net result of $760 million with $503 million as dividends to the shareholders, equivalent to DKK 150 per share of nominally DKK 1,000, was adopted.



Jim Hagemann Snabe, Ane Mærsk Mc Kinney Uggla, Jan Leschly, Robert John Routs, Renata Frolova-Hammer, Palle Vestergaard Rasmussen and Robert Mærsk Uggla stepped down from the Board of Directors. Furthermore, Niels Jacobsen resigned from the Board of Directors.



Jim Hagemann Snabe, Ane Mærsk Mc Kinney Uggla, Jan Leschly, Robert John Routs and Robert Mærsk Uggla were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors.



Further, Thomas Lindegaard Madsen and Jacob Sterling were elected as new members of the Board of Directors.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX