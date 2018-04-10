The "Poland Construction Industry Databook Series Market Size Forecast (2013 2022) by Value and Volume across 40+ Market Segments" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction industry in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 5.1% to reach US$ 69.7 billion by 2022.

The residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2013-2017. The commercial building construction market in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period. The infrastructure construction was estimated to be US$ 14.2 billion in 2017, posting a CAGR of 2.9% during review period.

This report provides data, analyses and opinion on construction industry, with over 100 KPIs. It details market size forecast, growth drivers, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 40 segments in building infrastructure construction industry.

Key Topics Covered

1 About this Report

1.1 Methodology

1.2 Definitions

1.3 Disclaimer

2 Poland Construction Industry Dynamics and Growth Prospects

2.1 Construction Industry Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors

2.2 Analysis by Building and Infrastructure Construction Sectors

2.3 Trend Analysis of Key Macroeconomic KPIs

2.4 Global Construction Industry Attractiveness Snapshot

3 Poland Residential Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

3.1 Residential Building Construction Outlook

3.2 Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Construction type

3.3 Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Key Cities

3.4 Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Price Point

3.5 Residential Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage

4 Poland Commercial Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

4.1 Commercial Building Construction Outlook

4.2 Outlook and Growth Dynamics by Commercial Building Construction Sectors

4.3 Commercial Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage

5 Poland Industrial Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

5.1 Industrial Building Construction Outlook

5.2 Outlook and Growth Dynamics by Industrial Building Construction Sectors

5.3 Industrial Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage

6 Poland Institutional Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

6.1 Institutional Building Construction Outlook

6.2 Outlook and Growth Dynamics by Institutional Building Construction Sectors

6.3 Institutional Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage

7 Poland Utility System Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

7.1 Utility System Infrastructure Construction Outlook

7.2 Analysis Utility System Infrastructure Construction Sectors

8 Poland Transport Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

8.1 Transport Infrastructure Construction Outlook

8.2 Analysis Transport Infrastructure Construction Sectors

9 Poland Marine and Inland Water Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

10 Infrastructure Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage

10.1 Snapshot by Infrastructure Construction Markets by Development Stage

