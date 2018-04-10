Automation Testing Market Worth 19.27 Billion USD by 2023

PUNE, India, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Automation Testing Market by Technology (IoT, AI, and Big Data), Testing Type (Functional, Performance, Compatibility, and Security), Service (Advisory & Consulting, Managed, and Implementation), Endpoint Interface, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market size is expected to grow from USD 8.52 Billion in 2018 to USD 19.27 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.7% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

Browse 70 market data Tables and 53 Figures spread through 168 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Automation Testing Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/automation-testing-market-113583451.html

The major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the Automation Testing Market include the increasing mobile devices and technologies and DevOps methodology. In addition, digital transformation of testing, and increase in Return on Investment (RoI) from automation testing are some of the factors that are expected to drive the market growth.

The non-functional testing segment is expected to be the fastest-growing testing type in the Automation Testing Market during the forecast period

Non-functional testing comprises evaluating a system's performance under load, testing its security, and verifying the disaster recovery procedures and infrastructure placed to go live. This testing mostly deals with the quality of software or applications to be developed and deployed. Automation of non-functional testing enables testers to further enhance the quality of the software, thereby reducing the testing maintenance costs.

The implementation service segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the Automation Testing Market during the forecast period

Implementation services help provide assistance in test case methodologies, creating customized technical controls and steering technologies, and test data analysis. These services comprise customer-specific extensions and integrations, installations, and roll out services. Moreover, implementation services are an important aspect of executing automation testing, as they help implement new versions of automation testing tools as well as integrate those tools with the traditional testing ecosystem.

North America is expected to have the largest market share in the Automation Testing Market during the forecast period

North America is expected to have the largest market share in the global Automation Testing Market, due to the presence of sustainable and well-established economies in this region, which empowers it to invest strongly in Research and Development (R&D) activities. The continuous spread of digital transformation across various verticals, and the growing convergence of different technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and analytics, have created an impact in the region and led to an increase in the IT budget as compared to the previous year. According to the World Quality Report 2017-2018, 90% respondents in the US and 69% in Canada have seen an increase in their organization budget for QA and testing. With technological advancements, the other most noticeable trend in the region is the adoption of agile and DevOps methodologies among enterprises. According to the World Quality Report 2017-2018, the most popular agile framework adoption in the region include Scrum, SAFe, Dynamic Systems Development Method (DSDM), and hybrid models. These models ensure that organizations are focusing on speed and time-to-market, and have led to the creation of a small, integrated team that can handle tasks related to testing.

Some of the major vendors in the Automation Testing Market include as IBM (US), CA Technologies (US), Microsoft (US), SmartBear Software (US), and Parasoft (US).

Know more about the Automation Testing Market:

