Calypso Technology, Inc., an industry leading provider of cloud-enabled capital markets and investment management software and services, today announced that Didier Bouillard has joined as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors. Based in London, Mr. Bouillard will oversee Calypso Technology as the company continues to expand its award-winning capabilities to lead the capital markets technology industry. Tom Gavin, who served as interim Executive Chairman, will return to his role as a member of the Board of Directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180410006070/en/

Mr. Bouillard has over 20 years of experience successfully leading global capital markets technology companies. Prior to Calypso, Didier served as CEO of Ullink, a global provider of connectivity and trading services, contributing to multiple years of steady growth.

Speaking about his new position with Calypso, Mr. Bouillard said "I am excited and honored to serve Calypso as Chief Executive Officer. I have spent over 20 years in the capital markets technology industry and have long admired Calypso for its innovative solutions, its blue-chip client base and the extremely high-caliber people it attracts."

Xavier Robert, Partner at Bridgepoint and member of the Calypso Board, offered a strong endorsement of the company's new CEO. "The Board wholeheartedly believes Didier is the right leader to achieve the strong growth ambitions we have for Calypso." Tom Gavin shared his excitement about the future of Calypso with Mr. Bouillard as Chief Executive Officer stating, "Didier is a high-energy leader who brings experience both as a builder of companies and as a leader of established, global-scale organizations. This blend of skills is perfect for Calypso as it continues to create the future of capital markets technology solutions."

Calypso is a recognized innovation leader in the capital market technology industry, including winner of Central Banking Risk Technology Provider of the Year in 2017.

About Calypso Technology

Calypso Technology, Inc. is a cloud-enabled provider of cross-asset front-to-back solutions for financial markets with over 35,000 users in 60+ countries. Its award-winning software improves reliability, adaptability, and scalability across several verticals, including capital markets, investment management, central banking, clearing, treasury, liquidity, and collateral. Calypso is leveraging innovative cloud microservices and blockchain distributed ledger technology (DLT) based solutions to reduce trading costs and improve time to value.

"Calypso" is a registered trademark of Calypso Technology, Inc. in the U.S., EU and other jurisdictions. Other parties' trademarks or service marks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180410006070/en/

Contacts:

Calypso Technology

Alex Goldvug

alex_goldvug@calypso.com