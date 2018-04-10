The following information is based on a press release from the company on April 9, 2018 and may subject to change.



The voluntary, recommended public takeover of TDC A/S (TDC, DK0060228559) by DK Telekommunikation ApS has received acceptances more than 90% of entire share capital in TDC (excluding treasury shares).



In accordance to the "Rules for the Construction and Maintenance of the VINX All-Share, Benchmark, Tradable and Sector Indexes", Version 2.3, rule 5.9, NASDAQ Global Index Group will remove TDC from VINX Benchmark index effective April 12, 2018. Last inclusion date for TDC will be April 11, 2018. There will be no replacement of the constituent in the index until the next semi-annual review is effective.



