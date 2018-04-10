HKTDC Deputy Executive Director Benjamin Chau says 300 buying missions comprising more than 14,500 companies have been organised to visit the four fairs.

TV host Jarvis Chow is master of ceremonies at a press conference held today at Harbour City in Tsim Sha Tsui to introduce four HKTDC fairs opening this month.

A product showcase at Harbour City presents the fairs' highlight products and winning pieces from the Hong Kong Smart Design Awards to the public from 10-12 April.



HONG KONG, Apr 10, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Four major trade fairs organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) will open this month.The HKTDC Hong Kong Houseware Fair and the HKTDC Hong Kong International Home Textiles and Furnishings Fair will run from 20-23 April at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC).The HKTDC Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair will take place from 27-30 April at the HKCEC, while the concurrent Hong Kong International Printing & Packaging Fair, jointly organised with CIEC Exhibition Co (HK) Ltd, will be held at AsiaWorld-Expo.The fairs will welcome more than 7,400 exhibitors from 35 countries and regions this year. The HKTDC has organised 300 buying missions comprising more than 14,500 companies from around the world to visit the four fairs.Smart Zones - Connecting start-ups with global buyers --The HKTDC organises a comprehensive range of promotional activities to help start-ups explore and enter global markets, including the Startup Zone at the fairs and conferences."The HKTDC launched the Startup Zone at the Houseware and Gifts & Premium Fairs last year, allowing start-ups to exhibit at the fairs at lower cost and connecting them with buyers and potential business partners," said Benjamin Chau, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director."The Startup Zone is returning at the two fairs this year, attracting start-ups from Hong Kong, the Chinese mainland and Taiwan, as well as first-time participants from Indonesia and Bangladesh. Start-ups can discover further business opportunities by presenting their products and business ideas to buyers and investors at 'Startup. Smart Launch' sessions."Among the Houseware Fair's start-up exhibitors is Hong Kong brand Maxcare, whose self-developed, space-saving mini electric gym bike Bicit is equipped with a dedicated game app allowing users to compete with friends online.Another start-up exhibitor at the Houseware Fair and Gifts & Premium Fair, Taiwan designer brand Arky Design, has developed an array of smart products with support from crowdfunding. Among them is the Herb&Fish CONNECT, a trendy household aquaponics decoration incorporating smart technology, enabling users to control its LED light and monitor the water temperature through a mobile app.33rd Hong Kong Houseware Fair - All about "L.I.F.E" --The 33rd edition of the Hong Kong Houseware Fair - the largest trade fair of its kind in Asia - is expected to welcome about 2,300 exhibitors from 25 countries and regions. Given last year's enthusiastic response, the fair's main theme will continue to be "L.I.F.E", which stands for its four major themed zones: Lifestyle, Interior, Feast and Enrich.To highlight these themes, the HKTDC will collaborate with NellyRodi, a well-known Paris-based trend-forecasting agency, to present four trend concept displays. A trend seminar will also be organised to unveil houseware trends for summer 2019."Lifestyle" themed zones will include the Hall of Elegance, World of Fine Dining, World of Fine Decor, Creative Arts & Cultural Crafts and Green Living. The Hall of Elegance will showcase, among others, renowned Japanese brand Kai with its "Q Sharpener", a knife sharpener with suction cups at the bottom enabling users to sharpen a knife with just one hand. Despite its small size, it comes equipped with both fine- and coarse-grained slots."Interior" will comprise the Interior Decor, Festive Decor and Best of ASEAN zones, as well as Group Pavilions, where exquisite decorations will be found."Feast" will feature a vast array of tasteful cooking and dining tools across six zones: Tableware, Wine Tools & Accessories, Kitchenware & Gadgets, Home Appliances, HORECA (hotel, restaurant, and cafe supplies) and Coffee Alley."Enrich" will house such zones as Startup Zone, World of Pet Supplies, Homepedia, Baby Products, Bath, Beauty & Healthcare, Home Cleaning & Laundry, Storage Solutions, Outdoor & Gardening. Meanwhile, the World of Building & Hardware will return this year to present an extensive range of kitchenware, bathroom wares, quality building materials, hardware and DIY tools from well-known brands including Bosch and Swiss Military.9th Hong Kong International Home Textiles and Furnishings Fair - Creating synergy --The 9th edition Hong Kong International Home Textiles and Furnishings Fair, held concurrently with the Houseware Fair, will feature about 300 exhibitors from nine countries and regions, with new participation from Pakistan. Nantong city of the Chinese mainland's Jiangsu province, dubbed the "Hometown of Textiles", and textiles organisations from India will return to set up group pavilions.In line with the Houseware Fair, the Home Textiles and Furnishings Fair will adopt an "Interior" theme and showcase a variety of home textiles, upholstery and furnishing products. Other spotlight zones include the Hall of Glamour, Bathroom & Kitchen Textiles and Baby & Bedroom Textiles.33rd Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair - Featuring some 4,360 exhibitors --The 33rd edition Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair will welcome about 4,360 exhibitors from 34 countries and regions, making it the world's largest event of its kind. The Hong Kong Exporters' Association will set up the "Smart Design Village", "Brand Oasis", "Isle of Originality" and "Trendy Gifts" zones to showcase quality gifts and premiums from Hong Kong companies to global buyers. To further underscore Hong Kong design, selected winning pieces from the Hong Kong Smart Design Awards will be on display.To facilitate sourcing, the fair will feature various product zones. The premium zone, the Hall of Fine Designs, will gather more than 130 global brands, including B.Duck from Hong Kong, Sanrio from Japan, German writing instruments brand Kaweco and Italian stationery brand Moleskine. A new zone, the World of Camping & Outdoor Goods, will be launched to provide a variety of climbing packs, daypacks, diving goods, camping gear and sports items.Other product zones will include the World of Gift Ideas, Beauty, Health & Wellness, Fashion Accessories, Figurines & Decorations, Licensed Gifts, Travel Goods & Umbrellas, Startup Zone and Tech Gifts. The mainland, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, India, Japan, Korea and the Philippines will set up group pavilions.13th International Printing & Packaging Fair - Welcoming 480+ exhibitors --The 13th edition International Printing & Packaging Fair is expected to welcome more than 480 exhibitors from six countries and regions. Pavilions representing the Graphic Arts Association of Hong Kong and Korea will make their debut this year. Innovative Retail Display Solutions and Printing and Packaging Solutions for Fashion & Accessories zones will also return.The De Luxe Zone, catering to the strong global demand for luxury products, will feature a wide range of high-end packaging products and solutions. Green Printing & Packaging Solutions, a zone that debuted last year, will cover added product categories this year, such as recyclable materials, sustainable products and services. Other thematic zones will include Digital Printing & 3D Printing and Food & Beverage Packaging Solutions.Seminars to explore market trends --Gifts & Premium Fair seminars will include "Top 5 Global Digital Consumer Trends in 2018", at which representatives from Euromonitor International will share their market insights, experts from Pantone will discuss how colours impact design, and the US's Promotional Products Association International will offer advice on capturing opportunities in the American market.Printing & Packaging Fair seminars will examine how Hong Kong's graphic arts industry can embrace the cultural and creative opportunities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area, as well as new developments in and applications of digital printing.Houseware Fair seminars will include renowned trend forecasting agency WGSN predicting upcoming lifestyle trends. The "International Kitchenette" demonstration will feature chefs preparing delicacies using cookware from the exhibitors, while baristas will give latte art performances. Buyers can also check out the latest products at Product Demo & Launch Pad and Startup. 