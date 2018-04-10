North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.: North American Cannabis Holdings Takes Next Step In Reaction To Recent Acquisition Proposal

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2018 / North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: USMJ) today confirmed that the company continues to entertain an unsolicited acquisition proposal. In reaction to the proposal, North American Cannabis Holdings has earmarked assets, operations and business development initiatives that would-be part of the unsolicited bid, and others that would not. At this time, while North American Cannabis Holdings and Puration, Inc. (OTC PINK: PURA) share a common majority shareholder and work together on multiple business operations and business development initiatives, Puration is not part of the acquisition proposal. Accordingly, any assets, operations and business development initiatives not earmarked for consideration within the unsolicited bid, will be directed toward Puration for ongoing management and development. Among other assets, operations and developments, the cannabis cultivation operation acquisition initiatives in California and Canada previously announced as a joint effort by both North American Cannabis Holdings and Puration are not included in the unsolicited bid to acquire North American Cannabis Holdings. Both the California and Canadian acquisition initiatives continue to develop, and in the event an acquisition of North American Cannabis Holdings proceeds, Puration will continue with the California and Canadian acquisition initiatives on its own. Management continues to evaluate the headline acquisition proposal for its potential to accelerate growth and enhance shareholder value. Shareholders can expect a thorough update on the California and Canadian acquisitions, new retail outlets for EVERx and a pending national distribution contract for EVERx, in addition to the latest updates on the headline acquisition proposal following the upcoming filing of Puration's 2017 annual report.

For more information on North American Cannabis Holdings and Puration, visit http://www.aciconglomerated.com/.

SOURCE: North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.