

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen AG's (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) supervisory board is expected to vote on Friday to replace Chief Executive Matthias Müller with VW brand chief and former BMW AG executive Herbert Diess, according to reports citing people familiar with the matter.



Müller, who formerly ran Volkswagen's sports-car marque, Porsche AG, became Chief Executive officer in September 2015 in the wake of the disclosure in the U.S. that the company, which is listed but partially state-owned, had rigged millions of diesel-powered cars to cheat emissions tests.



Earlier Tuesday, Volkswagen said that it was considering changes to its senior-management structure, including possible changes to Mr. Müller's position and responsibilities. The company said Mr. Müller 'showed his general willingness to contribute to the changes.'



