London's FTSE 250 was up 0.7% to 19,629.20 in afternoon trade on Tuesday, tracking broader equity gains as comments from China's Xi Jinping helped to assuage worries about a trade war between the US and China. Polymetal International - which has operations in Russia - was the standout gainer after it took a beating in the previous session on the back of US President Trump's sanctions against Russia. Card Factory advanced after promising to keep gifting investors more dividends as the ...

