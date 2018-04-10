AIM-quoted group Lionsgold has increased its interest in its Finnish joint venture to 30% following the injection of additional working capital Kalevala, Lionsgold's joint-venture with Finnish group Mineral Exploration Network (MENF), received permission to begin test processing on an initial 200-tonne sample from the Kuikka gold deposit to perfect plant recoveries, and sampling procedures and protocols for a planned bulk sampling programme. The joint-venture is aiming to complete the test ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...