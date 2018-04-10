Africa-focussed energy and resource company Kibo Mining confirmed on Tuesday that it has received commitments to raise £1.5m before expenses via a placing of 28,571,428 ordinary shares, at a placing price of 5.25p per share. The AIM-traded firm said the placing was arranged by its UK broker, SVS Securities, and Novum Securities. Novum was set to be appointed joint corporate broker with SVS on Tuesday, following completion of the placing. The board said the funds from the placing would go ...

