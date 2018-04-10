Regulatory News:

United Company RUSAL Plc (Paris:RUSAL) (Paris:RUAL):

UPDATE ON POSSIBLE SHARE TRANSFER BETWEEN SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY AND RESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS

Reference is made to the inside information announcements of the Company dated 19 October 2017 and 9 April 2018 (the "Announcements") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Unless the context requires otherwise, the terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

On 10 April 2018, Glencore Plc, the holding company of Amokenga, announced, among other things, that it will not proceed with the Possible Share Transfer at this time in light of inclusion of the Company and En+ Group Plc into the Specifically Designated Nationals List (the "SDN List") of the OFAC.

Separately, the Company announces that due to the inclusion of the Company into the SDN List, each of Mr. Ivan Glasenberg, a non-executive director of the Company, and Mr. Philip Lader, an independent non-executive director of the Company, has tendered his resignation as a director of the Company with effect from 10 April 2018. Mr. Philip Lader also ceased to be the chairman of the Corporate Governance Nomination Committee of the Company. Mr. Ivan Glasenberg and Mr. Philip Lader have confirmed respectively that they do not have any disagreement with the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") and that there is no other matter relating to their respective resignations which needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

According to Rule 3.10A of the Listing Rules, the Company is required to appoint independent non-executive directors representing at least one-third of the members of the Board.

Following the resignations of Mr. Ivan Glasenberg and Mr. Philip Lader, the composition of the Board comprises two (2) executive directors, nine (9) non-executive directors and five (5) independent non-executive directors. The number of independent non-executive directors on the Board represents less than one-third of the members of the Board as required under Rule 3.10A of the Listing Rules.

The Company is considering ways to meet the requirement set out in Rule 3.10A of the Listing Rules as soon as practicable and will make further announcements as and when appropriate.

The Board would like to express its gratitude to Mr. Ivan Glasenberg and Mr. Philip Lader for their contribution during their respective terms of office with the Company.

